On the Move: Dr. Keith Superdock

Dr. Keith Superdock, a transplant nephrologist, will join Prisma Health to lead its new solid organ transplantation program along with transplant surgeon Dr. Todd Merchen.

The program, announced in February, is expected to begin caring for patients later this year.

Superdock has 28 years’ experience in managing unique kidney-disease needs of those receiving kidney transplants. This will be the second kidney transplant program he has helped launch. Over his career, he has provided medical consultation to more than 600 kidney transplant patients as well as delivering medical care to thousands of kidney patients.

He will head Prisma Health’s division of solid organ transplant medicine as its division chief and will be a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

Superdock was previously co-director of the Jefferson Transplant Institute at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.