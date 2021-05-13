On the Move: Dr. Todd Merchen

Dr. Todd Merchen, a transplant surgeon, joined Prisma Health to lead its new solid organ transplantation program along with transplant nephrologist Dr. Keith Superdock.

The program, announced in February, is expected to begin caring for patients later this year.

Merchen, who will be the director of the new transplantation program and division chief of solid organ transplant surgery at Prisma Health, has expertise in kidney and pancreas transplantation, living donor kidney surgery, liver and pancreas surgery and dialysis access procedures.

In addition to his role with Prisma Health, he will also be an associate professor of surgery at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

Merchen comes to Greenville after nearly 13 years at the Medical College of Georgia, where he served as the George and Marguerite Mason distinguished chair of transplant surgery and immunology. He was also chief of Augusta University Medical Center’s transplant surgery section and program director of its kidney and pancreas transplant program.