On the Move: Edward Wilson

Edward Wilson earned the certified commercial investment member designation by the CCIM Institute.

The designation was awarded during this year’s spring CCIM Comprehensive Exam testing session, which was held across eight locations in the United States.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

Wilson is a managing partner in Wilson Kibler’s Greenville office.