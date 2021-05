Emily Copp joined FerebeeLane, a Greenville-based full-service marketing and branding agency, as an account supervisor.

She began her career in account management at J. Walter Thompson INSIDE in Washington, D.C. and has experience working with a variety of clients including federal government agencies and Fortune 100 companies.

Copp was also a co-owner of the Chocolate Moose Bakery in Greenville.

She is a graduate of Clemson University.