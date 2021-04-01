On the Move: Emily Gyles Laney

Emily Gyles Laney joined Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies as a financial advisor.

In this position, her responsibilities include developing comprehensive financial plans, monitoring client portfolios, conducting investment research and handling day-to-day operational needs of the company and its clients.

Gyles Laney previously held leadership roles and internships at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation in Washington, D.C., the organization Anza in Moshi, Tanzania, and the Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg.

She is a graduate of Wofford College.