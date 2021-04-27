On the Move: Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson joined Crawford, a full service marketing and branding agency, as a social media coordinator.

She participated in Crawford’s internship program in the summer of 2019. She was also an intern at Clemson University’s Student Enrichment Center at the College of Business. In addition, she gained experience at a local public relations agency as a digital intern and as co-founder of a women in business organization which she supported through public relations and content creation efforts.

Simpson is a graduate of Clemson University.