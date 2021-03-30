On the Move: Francie Staub

Francie Staub joined United Community Bank as chief marketing officer.

In this role, she spearheads the bank’s digital marketing, advertising, branding and communications strategies across its five-state footprint and beyond. One of her primary goals will be to foster an integrated marketing approach that will enable United to connect more deeply with its diverse and expanding client base.

Staub joins United from Capital One where she headed brand marketing for U.S. credit cards. She also previously served as the managing director of Integrated & Digital Marketing at TD Ameritrade.

She is a graduate of the University of Virginia.