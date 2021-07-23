On the Move: Frank Wilson

Frank Wilson joined Bank of America’s private bank team as a private client advisor and senior vice president.

He has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years.

Wilson was previously a wealth advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank and predecessor organizations for 21 years.

He has served on the boards at Greenville YMCA Metro, Safe Harbor, Carolina Youth Symphony and Neighborhoods in Action.

Wilson is a NASD registered principal with Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.