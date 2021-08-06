On the Move: Gail Nicholas

Gail Nicholas was inducted into the National Speech & Debate Association Hall of Fame.

The NSDA Hall of Fame is the highest honor for speech and debate coaches. Of the thousands of coaches in the United States and around the world, only 193 have achieved the award since its inception in 1978.

Nicholas is a Bob Jones Academy faculty member and she is the first South Carolina coach to receive this honor.

She has 35 years of NSDA coaching experience and is beginning her 20th year as district chair for South Carolina’s NSDA program.