On the Move: Gary Daniels

Gary Daniels was appointed senior vice president and commercial banking group market manager of PNC Bank’s Western Carolinas region.

In this role, he will manage a growing team of commercial bankers based in Greenville, Columbia and Asheville, serving businesses with annual revenues of $5 million to $50 million.

Daniels has more than a decade of business development and relationship management experience in the banking industry and more than 15 years of experience serving in various executive, managerial and operational capacities for a privately held company.

He is currently the chair of Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation’s board of directors and serves on boards and councils for multiple organizations including the Upstate SC Alliance, J.L. Mann High School, South Carolina Children’s Theatre, the Family Effect and Camperdown Academy.

Additionally, Daniels served on the steering committee for the City of Greenville’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan (GVL 2040).

He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina.