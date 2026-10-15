On the Move: Grayson Burgess

Grayson Burgess was named partner in Trinity Partners’ Greenville office.

He will continue to lead office and medical office sales and leasing engagements for Trinity Partners’ Greenville-area clients.

Burgess has 10 years of commercial real estate experience. He joined the firm in February 2024 as a senior broker. He also worked at The Burgess Co. LLC in Greenville, working as a second-generation broker alongside his father, industry leader Bill Burgess.

He serves on the board of directors for the South Carolina chapter of Certified Commercial Investment Member and is an active member of the Carolinas Chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

Burgess served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of Sergeant.

He is a graduate of Clemson University.