On the Move: Greg Dietz

Greg Dietz received Bronze Level recognition through Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Awards.

The national award recognizes outstanding career achievement in chamber membership sales and investor development.

Dietz earned Gold Level recognition for achieving more than 500 membership transactions or $175,000 in career membership sales, reflecting his longstanding success in strengthening the chamber through investor growth and engagement.

He works as senior investor development manager with the Greenville Chamber.