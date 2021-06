Hays Sligh joined Community Journals as sales and operations manager

In this role, she helps Community Journals leaders make data-driven decisions.

Sligh previously worked in marketing for a local cloud tech startup and an advertising agency.

She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016 with a degree in Advertising.

Sligh is an active member of the Greenville Junior League where she has played a role in Home Run for Healthy Kids, the Children’s Museum and advising the new JLG members.