On the Move: Heather Boone

Heather Boone joined Bank of America’s private bank team as a portfolio manager and senior vice president.

She has 20 years of investment and client relationship management experience.

Boone previously served as a senior investment strategist with Wells Fargo Private Bank for six years.

She completed Leadership Tampa in 2009, obtained Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2006 and graduated from the Florida Bankers Association Trust School in 2003.

Boone is also a graduate of the University of Miami Herbert Business School.