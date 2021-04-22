On the Move: Heather Smith

Heather Smith was named as the new chairperson of the South Carolina Aggregates Association Environmental Committee.

The SCAA represents the aggregate industry in interactions with government officials and regulators. The organization focuses on the evolving regulation of groundwater, reclamation, land use and natural resources. SCAA members also educate communities about the uses and benefits of aggregates.

She has served on this committee for several years.

Smith is the natural resources program manager at SynTerra Corporation and has performed complex federal- and state-led environmental assessments for more than 20 years. She manages environmental projects for mining, transportation, utility and municipal clients.

She is a graduate of Clemson University.