On the Move: Ian Conits

Ian Conits has been selected for Multiplying Good’s 2021 Class of ChangeMakers in the Upstate.

He is one of 18 community leaders selected.

The 2021 Upstate ChangeMakers class will participate in volunteer, community and other networking activities to raise awareness of Students in Action and inspire even more young leaders to do their part. The program will culminate in June 2021 with a celebration event, recognizing each of the honorees with a Jefferson Award and celebrating all they have accomplished to make a difference across our Upstate communities.

Conits is an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and focuses his practice on family law and business litigation.