On the Move: Irene Biganzoli

Irene Biganzoli joined Jeff Dezen Public Relations as a summer 2021 intern as part of the company’s Executive Management Assistance Program.

She is a rising senior at the University of South Carolina Upstate, majoring in communications mass media with a double minor in business and entrepreneurship, and French.

Biganzoli previously interned with a local public relations firm and was a social media intern for online lifestyle news site Pulp Magazine.

At UofSC, she served as social media manager for The Carolinian student news outlet.