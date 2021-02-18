On the Move: James MalmStaffFebruary 18, 2021 Photo provided James Malm recently joined NAI Earle Furman as a member of its brokerage team. He previously worked with Hughes Development Corporation as a project manager. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Spencer Dixon StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: James Malm StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More On the Move: Spencer Dixon StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael T. Pry StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Rachel Delport StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: John Thompson StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Tim Hudson StaffFebruary 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Cal Hurst StaffFebruary 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: David Lominack StaffFebruary 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Curtis Wright StaffFebruary 16, 2021