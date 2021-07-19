On the Move: Janet Colón

On the Move: Janet ColónStaffJuly 19, 2021 Photo provided Janet Colón joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as an interior designer. She has previous experience in commercial interiors. Colón is a graduate of Bob Jones University. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Bryce Saunders StaffJuly 19, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Bryce Saunders StaffJuly 19, 2021 Read More On the Move: Caroline Bass StaffJuly 16, 2021 Read More On the Move: Dave Favela StaffJuly 15, 2021 Read More On the Move: Susan Albright StaffJuly 15, 2021 Read More On the Move: Nancy White StaffJuly 14, 2021 Read More On the Move: Stephanie N. Brown StaffJuly 14, 2021 Read More On the Move: Katelyn LeBlanc StaffJuly 14, 2021 Read More On the Move: Anna Wofford StaffJuly 13, 2021 Read More On the Move: Cassidy Murphy StaffJuly 13, 2021