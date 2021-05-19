On the Move: Jarrod Brooks

Jarrod Brooks was named as vice president of development for 9Round Franchising LLC.

In this role, he will develop and execute 9Round’s aggressive strategic initiatives for North American franchise development as well as liaise with 9Round’s international brokers.

Brooks previously worked for several growing franchise brands including Drive N Style/Driven Brands, Huddle House, ZAGG, Treza Franchise Systems and Quiznos. In his roles he was responsible for the brand’s strategy, growth, lead generation, franchise sales, real estate activities and brand marketing.