On the Move: Jarrod Covington

Jarrod Covington was chosen to lead the YMCA of Greenville’s Prisma Health Family YMCA and YMCA Program Center as district executive director.

In this role, he is responsible for the branch’s strategic initiatives, representing and promoting the YMCA of Greenville’s mission and brand to the local community, overseeing staff and operations, directing volunteer and collaborative activities and directing financial development.

The Prisma branch serves the Simpsonville, Mauldin, Five Forks and Fountain Inn communities. The YMCA Program Center is located two miles from the family branch and houses all program offerings, including after school, day and sport camps, swim lessons and youth sports.

Covington has served in director roles at YMCA branches across the Southeast for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as district vice president for the YMCA of Central Kentucky in Lexington.

He is a graduate of Winthrop University and holds several YMCA USA leadership certifications and affiliations, including the YMCA Organizational Leader Certification; member of the YMCA Diversity, Inclusion, Global Leadership Council; YMCA Multicultural Mentor and trainer for Y-USA Dimensions of Diversity Course, Facilitations Skills Course and Volunteerism: Activating Community to Advance our Cause.

Covington is also a graduate of the Multicultural Executive Development Institute.