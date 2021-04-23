On the Move: Jason Richards

Jason Richards was named as chair of the NAI Global Leadership Board.

The NAI Leadership Board provides leadership to increase the profitability, professionalism, technical capability, integrity and standards of practice that may reinforce and breed mutual trust and respect throughout the organization.

He is a global business director and shareholder with commercial real estate firm NAI Earle Furman and will also serve on NAI Global Board’s executive leadership committee comprised of executive committee officers, past chairs and NAI Global’s executive leaders.