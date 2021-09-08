On the Move: Jim May

Jim May joined Wyche, a full-service law firm with three offices across South Carolina, as a member in its litigation practice.

He will be based in the Columbia and Greenville offices and his practice areas will include white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, securities litigation and false claim actions.

May served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina from 2012 to 2021. He was named senior litigation counsel in 2018 and held that position until his departure.

He also worked as an assistant public defender for the Richland County Public Defender’s Office from 2007 to 2012.

May is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and Vanderbilt University.