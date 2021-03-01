On the Move: Jodi CooperStaffMarch 1, 2021 Jodi Cooper was appointed to the board of directors for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas. She is a customer and partner communications manager for ABB. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Alex King StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Jodi Cooper StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Alex King StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clayce Reid StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Madison Warner StaffMarch 1, 2021 Read More On the Move: Noah Jenkins StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Camila Correa StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Janae Brown StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sterling Laney StaffFebruary 26, 2021 Read More On the Move: Stewart Watson StaffFebruary 25, 2021