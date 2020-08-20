On the Move: Jonathan Brashier

Jonathan Brashier was recently appointed as general manager of Hotel Hartness and Village Kitchen.

In his new role, he will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the restaurant and hotel, as well as the development of guest experiences at both establishments. Village Kitchen is opening in January 2021 and Hotel Hartness in early 2022. Hay Creek Hotels will operate and manage the two businesses.

Brashier has more than 25 years of hotel management and operations experience, including his positions in Tallahassee, Fla. and Greenville with brands such as Aloft Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott. He comes to Hartness from Auro Hotels, where he served as general manager of Greenville’s first dual-branded Marriott hotel and its Oak & Honey restaurant.

He has also won the Opening General Manager of the Year Award by Marriott International, Marriott Diamond General Manager Award and a national Marriott Sales Excellence Award.