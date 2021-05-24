On the Move: Josh Woodward

Josh Woodward was named as one of HousingWire’s 2021 Top Finance Leaders in the residential mortgage industry.

HousingWire’s newest award honors the top finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets. Winners were selected based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

Woodward is the chief financial officer for Lima One Capital.