Joshua Powell was appointed as a board member of Fine Arts Center Partners’ board of directors.

He has more than two decades of experience in arts education, leadership and student advocacy.

Powell currently serves as assistant director of the Fine Arts Center, following more than a decade as Visual & Performing Arts Coordinator for Anderson County School District Five.

He founded the Anderson Five Arts Consortium and has held numerous leadership roles in arts education, including with the South Carolina Art Education Association and Palmetto State Arts Education. He has also served in a variety of roles at Southwood Academy of the Arts and as a visual arts educator and program leader with the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities and Converse University.