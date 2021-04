Joshua Trout has been named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville.

He spent the last seven years leading teams in the post-acute health care sector. Most recently, he served as CEO of a 31-bed long‑term acute care hospital in Pennsylvania. Earlier in his career, Trout served as an emergency medical technician.

Trout is a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and Ohio University. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.