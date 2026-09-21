On the Move: Judson Conwell

Judson Conwell was named interim tournament director for the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

He will oversee the tournament’s operations and work closely with the board, staff, partners and community stakeholders as planning continues for the next BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

Cornwell has served in various leadership roles with the BMW Charity Pro-Am, including director of corporate partnerships and assistant tournament director. He also worked with longtime tournament partner Johnson Development.