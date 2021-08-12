On the Move: Julie Eddy

Julie Eddy was named chief of staff at Greenville Technical College to president Keith Miller.

In this role, she works as a strategic advisor to Miller and the GTC senior management team. She also acts as a liaison between the president and stakeholders, and as a member of the president’s cabinet by participating in strategic planning, policy development and decision making.

Eddy joined the GTC staff in 2008 as a statistical research analyst. She most recently served as a senior consultant to the president/business process analyst. During her tenure with the college, she has also worked as director of quality and planning, interim director of planning and grants and director of quality and assessment.

Eddy is a graduate of Clemson University and has a master’s degree in higher education from John Brown University. She has also earned a graduate certificate in institutional research from Florida State University and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.