On the Move: Kane Shearer

Kane Shearer was named general manager of food and beverage with the Greenville Convention Center.

He will oversee all food and beverage operations at the venue, including revenue growth, guest experience and team development initiatives.

Shearer has more than 20 years of experience leading high-volume restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, family entertainment centers and destination attractions.

His career spanned entertainment-focused leadership roles, collegiate athletics and national hospitality brands, including a senior role with ARAMARK Sports and Entertainment.