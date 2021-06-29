On the Move: Karen Leon

On the Move: Karen LeonStaffJune 29, 2021 Photo provided Karen Leon joined Waypost, a digital marketing agency based in Greenville, as an account coordinator. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move: Marne Franklin StaffJune 29, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Marne Franklin StaffJune 29, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael Rogers StaffJune 28, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jarrod Covington StaffJune 25, 2021 Read More On the Move: Josh Craig StaffJune 25, 2021 Read More On the Move: Madison Warner StaffJune 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Marnie Schwartz-Hanley StaffJune 24, 2021 Read More On the Move: Krista McFarland StaffJune 23, 2021 Read More On the Move: Ryan Cardell StaffJune 22, 2021 Read More On the Move: Evan Jones StaffJune 22, 2021