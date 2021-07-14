On the Move: Katelyn LeBlanc

Katelyn LeBlanc joined Hughes Agency, a full-service public relations, marketing, advertising and event management firm, as a graphic design coordinator.

She has five years of experience in graphic design and marketing. She most recently worked as a freelance graphic designer and photographer.

Prior to her freelance work, LeBlanc served as the design manager for Lizard Thicket Boutique corporate, where she was responsible for all design and photography for the company’s website and 22 retail locations.

She is an honors graduate of the University of North Georgia.