On the Move: Katherine Odom

Katherine Odom joined Bank of America’s private bank team as a trust officer and senior vice president.

She has been a part of the financial services industry for 18 years.

Odom previously served as a senior fiduciary advisory specialist at Wells Fargo Private Bank with 10 years of combined service.

She is a board member of The Family Effect and past president of Hessie Morrah Garden Club. She also served as a member of The Junior League of Greenville and The Junior League of Charlotte.

Odom is a certified trust and financial advisor and graduated from the ABA National Graduate Trust School.

She also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.