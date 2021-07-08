On the Move: Katie Clark

Katie Clark was promoted to events and social media manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

In this role, she will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of event management for RMHC of the Carolinas’ six signature events. In addition, she will drive social media strategy and messaging to spread awareness about the House’s mission.

Clark was previously the volunteer and communications coordinator with the social services organization.

She is a graduate of Furman University.