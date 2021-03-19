On the Move: Katie Disper

Katie Disper joined Crawford, a Greenville-based full-service strategic marketing agency, as senior account supervisor.

In this role, she leads the development of strategic marketing plans for Crawford clients while working to strengthen and expand existing client relationships. She also collaborates with other team members to ensure that client needs are met.

Disper brings 14 years of marketing and brand management experience to the Crawford team. Her background includes work with a variety of clients in the tourism and hospitality, manufacturing, sports marketing and health care industries.

She is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.