On the Move: Ken Cummings

Ken Cummings joined Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County’s board of directors.

He works as senior vice president at Southern First and has more than 25 years of experience in retail and commercial banking.

Cummings served on the City of Simpsonville’s Council from 2015 to 2023 and currently serves on the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Advisors and Finance Committee, the United Way of Greenville African American Leadership Giving Board and Campaign Cabinet, and the Bon Secours Mercy Health Board of Directors, where he is treasurer.

He is a Winthrop University graduate who holds an MBA from Strayer University.