On the Move: Kevin Crittendon

Kevin Crittendon was named president of GreenWood Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider.

In this role, he is responsible for leading the management team and for all company operations.

Crittendon previously served as vice president, director of operations and project manager at GreenWood.

He is a graduate of Liberty University and the University of Phoenix. He also has Association Asset Management Professional, Certified Maintenance Reliability Professional and Project Management Professional certifications.