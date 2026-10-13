On the Move: Kimi Lyon

On the MoveOn the Move: Kimi LyonStaffOctober 13, 2026 Photo provided by Coldwell Banker Caine Kimi Lyon joined Coldwell Banker Caine as a real estate in its Greenville office. She has a professional background spanning teaching, sales and financial analysis. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Previous Article On the Move On the Move: Jaclyn Langella StaffOctober 12, 2026 Read More Next Article On the Move On the Move: Marie Dispoto StaffOctober 13, 2026 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Marie Dispoto StaffOctober 13, 2026 Read More On the Move: Jaclyn Langella StaffOctober 12, 2026 Read More On the Move: Anne Thompson StaffOctober 12, 2026 Read More On the Move: Cindy Crick StaffOctober 9, 2026 Read More On the Move: Anne Richardson Seabrook StaffOctober 9, 2026 Read More On the Move: Cary Perkins StaffOctober 8, 2026 Read More On the Move: Danicia Bolden StaffOctober 8, 2026 Read More On the Move: Danielle Parks StaffOctober 7, 2026 Read More On the Move: Caitlin Lingle StaffOctober 7, 2026