On the Move: Kirsten Naomi Rogers Chapman

Kirsten Naomi Rogers Chapman joined the United Way of Greenville County for a yearlong residency.

Chapman, who is a Harvard doctoral student, will serve as director of special initiatives for the organization while she is completing her residency.

She previously served as a teacher in traditional public and charter schools in Hawaii and Tennessee. She left the classroom to join the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission and developed its first academic performance framework to measure the academic outcomes of the state’s charter schools. While at the Hawaii State Department of Education, she designed and managed the state’s federal and local school accountability systems.