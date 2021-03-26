On the Move: Kyle Small

Kyle Small joined Anderson University as director of the university’s Center for Leadership and Organizations.

He most recently worked at Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan, where he has served as professor of church leadership, dean of formation for ministry and student services and associate academic dean.

Small is an ordained pastor, originally in the Evangelical Covenant Church and currently in the Reformed Church in America.

He is a graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, North Park Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.