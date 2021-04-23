On the Move: Lara Ceisel

Lara Ceisel was named executive director of Greenville-based nonprofit the Barbara Stone Foundation.

She previously served as the area director for Greenville County’s Special Olympics and as a Camp Spearhead supervisor.

Before that, she was a program assistant at a Tempe, Arizona camp for children with seizure disorders. She dedicated her college years to working full time as a habilitation therapist with the H.O.P.E. Group in Phoenix, Arizona, for individuals with autism.

She is a graduate of Arizona State University.