On the Move: Larry Miller

Larry Miller was named vice president for learning and workforce development at Greenville Technical College.

In this role, he leads the college’s seven academic schools as well as GTC’s continuing education arm, the economic development and corporate training division.

Miller joined the GTC staff in 2019 as director of institutional research and has served as the interim vice president for learning and workforce development for the past seven months.

He previously worked as a management consultant for Fortune 500 companies with Arthur Andersen and a research associate at the University of Washington’s Center on Reinventing Public Education. He also served as an assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University and dean of the School of Education at Florida SouthWestern State College.

Miller is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo and earned a Ph.D. in public administration with specializations in public finance and budgeting, and social policy from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.