On the Move: Lincoln Stewart

Lincoln Stewart joined Countybank as a commercial relationship manager in Greer.

In this role, he is responsible for developing and expanding commercial banking relationships in the Greer market.

Stewart previously served as vice president and portfolio manager for First Reliance Bank and as a commercial credit underwriter for GrandSouth Bank.

He has also taught a financial literacy course in low- to moderate-income communities and served as a volunteer football coach and mentor at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, as well as a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Stewart is a graduate of Wofford College and attended the Risk Management Association Florida School of Commercial Lending.