On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission.

She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years.

Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greenville and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Upstate.

She has been recognized nationally by Globe St. Real Estate Forum as a Woman of Influence in the marketing category and locally with the CREW Upstate Career Advancement for Women Award.

Dwight is a graduate of Bowling State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.