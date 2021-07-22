On the Move: Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson joined Bank of America’s private bank team as a private client manager and senior vice president.

She has been in the financial services industry for 23 years.

Wilson previously served as a senior private banker with Wells Fargo Private Bank for 14 years and was also with Bank of America for seven years.

She is a member of the Oakbrook Preparatory School Parents Club and United Way Women Leadership Council Initiative. She has actively volunteered with Mobile Meals, Boys and Girls Club of the Upstate, Ellen Hines Smith Girl’s Home, Carolina Miracle League Playground Initiative, Converse College Planned Giving Council and The Junior League of Spartanburg.

Wilson is an NASD registered principal with Series 7, 63 and 66 securities licenses.

She is a graduate of Western Carolina University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina.