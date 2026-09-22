On the Move: Liz Maly

Photo provided by JDPR

Liz Maly has joined JDPR as head of paid media.

She also worked as senior communications manager and communications manager with Verizon and communications manager with Ecolab.

Maly is a graduate of University of St. Thomas and Strayer University.

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