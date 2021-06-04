On the Move: Mackenzie Ruroede

Mackenzie Ruroede joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate.

In this position, she focuses her practice on family law and litigation.

Ruroede is experienced in counseling clients with a variety of family law issues, including child-related matters and matters involving significant financial concerns.

She is licensed to practice law in South Carolina and Florida and is a member of the SC Women Lawyers Association, SC Bar and Florida Bar.

Ruroede earned her juris doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.