On the Move: Mary Ann Griggas-Smith

Mary Ann Griggas-Smith has been named as a fellow of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.

Fellowship candidates were selected by the PCI Fellows Nominating Committee, which is composed of various Board of Directors members and other fellows.

The recipients are expected to have an exceptional record in functional PCI areas, such as education and research, as well as a minimum of 10 years of experience as an active PCI member.

Griggas-Smith currently serves as Tindall Corporation’s director of corporate engineering and she joins president and CEO Greg Force and vice president and general manager of the Virginia Division Chuck Wynings in being named as a PCI Fellow.

She joined Tindall in 2012 as the South Carolina Division’s engineering manager and has more than 35 years of structural engineering experience.

Griggas-Smith is a graduate of Tulane University.