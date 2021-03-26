On the Move: Matt Bell

Matt Bell was named director of SC Launch and executive director of SC Launch Inc. by the South Carolina Research Authority.

In this role, he is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the SC Launch program, which provides mentoring, networking and grant funding to eligible companies that are employing new technologies within the advanced materials and manufacturing, information technology and life science sectors.

Bell also serves as the liaison to the SC Launch Inc. board of directors, which makes capital investments in SCRA Member Companies that successfully complete the due diligence process.

He was previously managing director for Discovery Partners Institute, a University of Illinois-led initiative that leverages the state of Illinois’ university resources to drive economic development through workforce training, student immersion and research programs.

Bell was also a managing director and a principal with Cultivian Sandbox Venture Fund, where he raised capital, managed strategic investor relationships and managed fund activities.

He is a board member and advisor for Michigan State University’s statewide agriculture-focused translational fund, a former board member of Abcelex Technologies and a U.S. Department of Agriculture Small Business Innovation Research grant reviewer.

Bell is a graduate of the University of Illinois.

He will be based in SCRA’s Greenville office.